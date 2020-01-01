Connect your apps and automate workflows

Integrate
Link your web apps with a few clicks, so they can share data
Pass info between your apps with workflows called Zaps
Build processes faster and get more done—no code required
When I get a new email in Gmail
Copy the attachment from Gmail to Dropbox
Alert me in Slack about the new Dropbox file
Stick with the tools that work for you. Zapier connects more web apps than anyone, and we add new options every week. We integrate with apps such as Facebook Lead AdsSlackQuickbooksGoogle SheetsGoogle Docs & many more!
Our editor was made for do-it-yourself automation. Set up Zaps without developer help.
Look up to use later
Search your app data on the fly and flesh out your Zaps with the results.
Extend your workflows
Add extra steps onto any Zap, and automate time-consuming tasks.
Use Zapier’s built-in apps to create powerful workflows without using separate services.
Start with the basics as long as you need. Grab free tools that help you do more with your most-used apps.
Get premium tools to build advanced workflows. Our Premium Plans give you the tools to automate more, so you can work less.
More than 3 million people rely on Zapier to take care of their tedious tasks.
"If we didn't get these notifications through Zapier, we'd miss important information on how patient funding is going. It's saved us so much time."Grace Garey, Co-founder of Watsi
"I teach people how to sell their books online. The less code they need the better. Zapier eliminates the need for code."Paul Jarvis, Designer & Author
"Zapier quietly works in the background. My team is now using process to be more productive without even knowing it."Ophelie Lechat, Head of product at Sitepoint
"Zapier helps me build processes and automation into my business like a programmer without having to learn to code."Lawrence Watkins, Co-founder of Great Black Speakers
"I was wasting hours each week doing data entry. Now Zapier handles it seamlessly."Nir Eyal, Bestselling author
"Zapier is the extra team member at our agency linking our systems together and managing the push and pull of data."Alex Minchin, Managing Partner at Zest
