Nuzzel News Integrations

Ways to Automate Nuzzel News

Save new Nuzzel intelligence report stories to Pocket

Add new stories from a Nuzzel intelligence report to Buffer queue

Create an RSS feed from a Nuzzel media intelligence report

Insert new Nuzzel intelligence report stories as new rows in Google Sheets

Share your Nuzzel intelligence report stories in Slack

Append new Nuzzel intelligence report stories to a note on Evernote

Add new Nuzzel intelligence report stories to Instapaper

Create Trello cards from new Nuzzel intelligence report stories

Create Contactually interactions when new Nuzzel intelligence report stories are found

Add new Nuzzel intelligence report stories to Revue
About Nuzzel News

Nuzzel is a next-generation news monitoring and research tool for PR professionals, investors, researchers, marketers, sales people, consultants, and business owners. Continuously tracking the most comprehensive set of important news sources, and integrating social signals from thousands of top business influencers.

Triggers

Media Intelligence Report - By Story Instant

Triggers on each story of a media intelligence report when completed.

Media Intelligence Report - Full Report Instant

Triggers the full media intelligence report when completed.

Searches

We don't have any searches yet for Nuzzel News, but we're working on it!

Actions

We don't have any actions yet for Nuzzel News, but we're working on it!

